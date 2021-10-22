Multnomah Co. deputies investigating shooting and burglary, unknown if related

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting and burglary that took place early Friday morning. It’s not known if the two incidents are related at this time.
Deputies responded to the area near Northeast Halsey Street & Birch Avenue in Wood Village around 3:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. A short time later, deputies received a report that a nearby home was hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported. (Report #21-53457.)
As deputies continued to check the area for evidence, they found a home on Birch Avenue with its front door open. Deputies used the public address (PA) system on their vehicles to call for anyone inside to come out.
After no response, deputies entered the home and located one person inside. During the investigation, a person inside the home reported that several firearms were stolen from the residence. They were not hurt. (Report #21-53464.)
No one has been arrested in either crime, and no suspect description is available.
Deputies are asking anyone who lives in this area to review security video footage for any suspicious activity that occurred overnight. Anyone with information or video can contact the MCSO Tip Line at 503-988-0560.