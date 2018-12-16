Multnomah Co. deputies searching for missing woman with early onset dementia

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 76-year-old woman.
Marie Helena Evans, 76, was last seen walking near her home on the 13000 block of Northwest Marina Way in the northwest Portland area Saturday.
Deputies said Evans has early onset dementia. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with white hair and she wears glasses.
It is not known what clothing Evans was wearing when she left for her walk.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-823-3333 and reference case 18-66527
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.