MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Multnomah County deputy is being praised for helping to save three lives in a 24-hour period last month.
According to the sheriff’s office, the first incident occurred about halfway through Deputy Gerkman’s shift near the Vista House and involved a teenager with a gunshot wound.
The 17-year-old was bleeding heavily from the leg, so Gerkman applied a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding, the sheriff’s office says.
Other deputies on scene said the teenager could have died from blood loss if Gerkman hadn’t been able to stop the bleeding.
The second incident happened the next day at Sam Barlow High School when a man fell to the ground near the ticket booth during a football game.
Gerkman was providing extra security at the game with Gresham police and rushed over to start chest compressions. Firefighters soon arrived on scene and established a pulse, according to the sheriff’s office, who says without Gerkman’s initial response, the story could have had a more tragic ending.
Gerkman two hours later helped revive a man who had overdosed at his home. Gerkman and another deputy used Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, to help save the man. They also rendered first responder care, the sheriff’s office says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
