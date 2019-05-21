FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are investigating after human remains were found in the area of Chinook Landing near Blue Lake Park on Monday night.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the Multnomah County Medical Examiner now has the remains and is working to identify them.
They say there is no indication of a danger to the public.
