TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – A deadly explosion at a Troutdale home last week was determined not to be criminal, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

1 dead after explosion sparks house, car fires in Troutdale TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – A man was found dead inside a car following an explosion at a home in Troutdale early Monday morning, according to th…

On Sept. 13, deputies responded to an explosion in the 600 block of 42nd Circle at about 2:20 a.m. When they arrived, a man was found dead inside a car.

MCSO said they received multiple requests about a second explosive device reported along Interstate 84 in Troutdale on the same evening.

"We can say with complete confidence, they are not related," the sheriff's office said. "After an investigation into claims that explosive chemicals were present in a vehicle, it was determined that the claim was false."

The family of the person who died during the explosion has asked investigators not to release the name or manner of death. They have also asked for privacy.