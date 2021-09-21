TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – A deadly explosion at a Troutdale home last week was determined not to be criminal, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
On Sept. 13, deputies responded to an explosion in the 600 block of 42nd Circle at about 2:20 a.m. When they arrived, a man was found dead inside a car.
MCSO said they received multiple requests about a second explosive device reported along Interstate 84 in Troutdale on the same evening.
"We can say with complete confidence, they are not related," the sheriff's office said. "After an investigation into claims that explosive chemicals were present in a vehicle, it was determined that the claim was false."
The family of the person who died during the explosion has asked investigators not to release the name or manner of death. They have also asked for privacy.
So a guy blows up in his car which sets a couple of homes on fire, and the general public doesn't need to know what caused the explosion, other than it was "not a criminal act?" I see, so it must have been spontaneous combustion. Good to know.
