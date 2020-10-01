Multnomah Co. Director of Elections reminds voters about important deadlines ahead of November election

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The election is just a month away, but there are some important deadlines voters need to keep in mind before November 3.
The first major date is Oregon's registration deadline.
“Voter registration deadline is Oct. 13," Multnomah Couty Director of Elections Tim Scott said. "Tuesday, Oct. 13th. 21 days prior the election."
Scott said if you're not already registered to vote, you can do that online if you have an Oregon ID. You can also go to the elections office in person by 7 p.m. Oct. 13, or you can mail in your registration.
“Voters will start seeing those ballots delivered to their mailboxes on the 14th and then they have until Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.to get those back to us," Scott said.
However, Scott said based on a recommendation by the U.S. Postal Service, they're asking voters to send in their ballots earlier than that.
“We’re asking folks to mail seven days prior to the election," Scott said. "That’s just a slight change from the five days we used to recommend. Seven days prior is Oct. 27. We just want everyone’s ballot to get here in time because it has to be here by 8 O’clock on election night. Postmarks don’t count on ballots."
After President Trump's comments about poll watchers and election fraud during Tuesday night's debate, FOX 12 asked Scott about how many observers will be there on election night and what precautions are in place for them to see the ballot-counting process.
“With the pandemic, we’ve had to significantly curtail the number of people who can observe at any given time, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t allowing people to observe," Scott said. “We do try to prioritize transparency and we have set some limits where in certain areas we can only have two to three observers at a time.”
With election day right around the corner, Scott advises voters to have a plan.
"Don't wait until the last minute," Scott said. “It starts with making a plan for how to get registered, if they’re already registered, knowing how to look up your information on the secretary of state’s website, make sure it’s accurate that way we have the most up-to date information and make sure we send your ballot to the right place.”
There are also a few common mistakes made with mail-in ballots. Scott said there's only a small fraction of people who make these mistakes, but the first is people signing with the wrong signature.
"Your signature on that ballot envelope really matters. There's a misconception by new voters in Oregon that we don't actually check the signature on every single ballot envelope, but we do. We check every signature on every envelope against the voter registration signature," Scott said. "If you have a couple different signatures and you're not sure how you signed your registration, it's okay to put two different signatures on your ballot if you have two you typically use."
Then there are people who don't sign the ballot envelope at all.
"Don't forget to sign it," Scott said. "That's the other big category of challenge letters we have to send out, is when people just forget to sign the envelope. We can't check the signature if you didn't sign it and we'll notify you."
Scott recommends voters sign up for their ballot tracking service, which provides updates throughout the voting process. If you sign up, it notifies you when your ballot arrives in your mailbox, to when it's actually counted.
For any other election information, you can go to the Oregon Secretary of State's website.
