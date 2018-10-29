PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly is under fire, accused by the Multnomah County Republican Party of breaking the law in an upcoming effort to encourage people in certain neighborhoods to vote.
Eudaly plans to “get out the vote” in a neighborhood canvas Friday.
In an invitation to city employees, the commissioner says they'll be dropping off door hangers with neutral information, to encourage people to vote.
But the local GOP chairman claims asking city workers to participate in a voter drive, while on the job, is illegal, and they're calling for an investigation.
In the complaint filed by James Buchal, he accuses Eudaly of spending city money outside legal limits.
It reads, “As far as we know, door-to-door political activity of this nature is not within the job descriptions of the employees involved, and there have been no funds in the city budget allocated for this purpose.”
FOX 12 reached out to Eudaly’s office to ask how many city employees the commissioner asked to participate, and if there had been city funds allocated, but have not heard back from her office.
They did send a statement, however, saying they’re confident they’re in compliance with all local and state laws.
“At a time of massive voter disenfranchisement and suppression, I’m proud to advance this voluntary, non-partisan and content-neutral effort to get out the vote in Portland! We’ve carefully vetted this project and are confident that we’re in compliance with all local and state laws. By focusing on areas with low voter turnout for the last three elections, this canvas will reach thousands of households of all political persuasions.”
Eudaly’s office also sent over a statement from a city attorney.
Tracy Reeve said they believe the activity is legal because the effort is nonpartisan and directed solely to increase voter participation in areas with historically low turnout rates.
Again, when FOX 12 asked Eudaly's office how can they be sure city workers will not advocate for or against candidates or measures, we did not receive a reply.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.