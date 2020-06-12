GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham business is defying Governor Kate Brown’s executive order and opening its doors for customers before Multnomah County moves into Phase 1.
Many Multnomah County business owners thought they would be opening Friday, but Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday night that it wasn’t going to happen. In response to a spike in cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the governor put a pause on all county applications for seven days.
“It just really felt like disrespect from the governor and disregard for where businesses are at,” said Greg Eisenzimmer, the vice president of Cascade Athletic Clubs.
Cascade Athletic Clubs has two locations in Multnomah County, one in Portland and one in Gresham. Eisenzimmer said when he heard the county was being put on hold he was shocked.
“Nobody is staying home and staying safe because of this. Our businesses are just at a huge disadvantage and ultimately our communities are being hurt because those customers are leaving for other counties that were lucky enough to open a week before us,” he said.
So, he says he felt the best option was to open both gyms anyways as a form of protest.
“We’ve told members we’re not billing you any dues while we’re open in protest, so we’re not bringing in any revenue unless someone chooses to pay us. We told staff you do not have to come in,” Eisenzimmer said.
Friday morning, the club defied the governor’s decision and let club members return if they wanted to.
“I think it’s time,” club member Kirk Royse said as he walked into the building.
He said he was happy to see the decision that management had made.
“I think this is America. I think we’re free people, I thought,” Royse said.
But, the news of the opening came as a bit of a surprise to some, like former employee John Nolan.
“I was surprised that they would make themselves political,” he said.
But, Eisenzimmer says he doesn’t see what the gym is doing as a political statement.
“I don’t want this to be political,” he said. “I don’t want it to go there, even though inevitably, it will be seen that way.”
And the threat of COVID-19 is not a deterrent for some club members, who said the virus doesn’t worry them.
“No not really. We’ll be clean and safe,” Royse said.
Eisenzimmer says the gym will be staying open for as long as it can.
“It’s so inequitable for the governor to keep Multnomah County completely shut down, when all the surrounding counties are open,” he said.
Eisenzimmer said he hopes it doesn’t come down to the state punishing the business for opening.
