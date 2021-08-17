Multnomah Co. health official pleads for patience for COVID-19 booster shot

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The White House is expected to recommend Americans get a third dose of vaccine to guard against the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
In Multnomah County, Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines pleaded those eager for a third dose to be patient.
"Chances are boosters are coming," said Vines. "They're not here yet, so please don't call us, please don't sneak into a vaccine clinic. We really are trying to stick with what we know and what's officially recommended for how to use these vaccines safely."
The Food and Drug Administration has already recommended third doses for people who are severely immunocompromised, such as organ transplant patients or those with autoimmune disorders.
Vines said while planning for third doses for the general public is underway, there are uncertainties given rising case counts and hospitalizations.
"The wheels that need to turn to operationalize that are pretty big, and unfortunately this is coming at a time when our health care and hospital partners are under real pressure with just the number of people sick with COVID-19," said Vines.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have expressed confidence that there are enough available doses of vaccine to supply the state with booster shots, once they are approved.
