PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County health officials updated county commissioners Tuesday on what schools are doing so far to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite Reynolds High School having to return to online learning for the week, county health officials said so far, and schools are doing a good job of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials said there had been about 100 people exposed, but not all those people have had to be quarantined. The county and schools are working on limiting the number of kids they keep out of school because of the pandemic.

They said if a student is exposed, this is what should happen:

“They do receive a letter, and then typically there is a community letter,” Lisa Ferguson, Communicable Disease Manager, said. “Those who are exposed stay home 10 days but can let schools know if the child is fully vaccinated and then won’t have to stay home."

FOX 12 asked what would cause a school to go remote learning?

Dr. Vines said the answer isn't tied to reaching specific number of cases.

“We want kids in school and so we can talk about closing a school for public health reasons but that’s not going to keep kids from mixing and if anything they’re better off in school where they’re learning and in a structured environment where people are reminding them to wear their masks and to stay apart.”

In the case of Reynolds High School, Vines said they didn't have the staff to notify hundreds of families.

“Almost a third of their high school of the need to quarantine and so rather than dealing all those numbers they closed schools for two days and prepared for distance learning,” Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Officer, said.

Officials say many schools are operating successfully, and the transmission rate is low.

The county spent the summer working with schools about protocols including distancing and masking to prevent exposure. One problem we’ve already seen is on school busses.

It’s been hard to tell who is exposed on a school bus, so the county is now recommending seating charts for students who take the bus. If there is a case of COVID-19 on a bus, they can limit the number of kids who are exposed and have to be quarantined.