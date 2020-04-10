MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Local health officials are warning about a scam that targets restaurant owners.
Multnomah County officials say they’re aware of several cases where someone called local restaurants, claimed to be a health inspector, and demanded money over the phone.
While the health department has changed some of its procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic, they say these calls are the work of a scammer.
Jeff Martin with Multnomah County Health says the department doesn’t call businesses and ask for payments by credit card. Even in a time of social distancing, he says violations are usually handled in person.
“If we do find a violation out there, we'll go out there and we'll identify it with the person, with the operator, in person, give them our business card, give them official paperwork,” Martin said. “And if there is a fee associated with this or a fine, then that will be presented to them in person, not over the phone.”
Martin says the department is still doing restaurant inspections, but many of them are now done virtually over a video call.
If you’re a restaurant owner and you get a call from someone claiming to be from the health department, ask for the department’s main number so you can call them yourself. If they ask for financial information, do not provide it.
