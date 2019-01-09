Multnomah Co. inmates hurt while clearing brush, trees near Highway 224

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Two Multnomah County inmates working on contract for the Oregon Department of Transportation were hurt Wednesday afternoon near Highway 224 in Milwaukie, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies say the inmates were clearing brush off the highway under the Southeast Lake Road overpass when a driver in a van rear-ended the ODOT truck they were using.
One inmate was in the back of the truck and the other was standing along the side of the truck when the crash occurred, according to transportation officials.
The inmates were rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one from ODOT or the sheriff’s office was hurt. The driver of the van was not hurt and was cited for careless driving.
ODOT says the inmates were wearing safety vests and clearing brush trees along the road and says cones and lights were displayed.
The Milwaukie Police Department is investigating the crash.
