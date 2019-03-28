PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County judge refused to increase the bail for a man with a long past criminal history after he was arrested again this week.
Jared Weston Walter, known as the "TriMet Barber," appeared in court Thursday for the bail hearing.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office asked for bail to be set at $100,000 due to Walter's past history and belief that he has a motive to flee.
However, Judge Judith Matarazzo denied the request Thursday and kept Walter's bail at $9,000.
“I guess my concern is that the statutory scheme for release, pending trial, the objective is to make sure that he will appear and so – there’s no reason for me to increase bail at this point. Bail is going to remain the same," said Judge Matarazzo in court.
Multnomah Judge Judith Matarazzo just refused to increase bail for Jared Walter (“The @TriMet Barber”) after public defender cited 2 precedent Supreme Court cases. Bail still $9k. Important: you only have to post 10% to be released - if he pays $900 he could be out of jail today. pic.twitter.com/tklQI6Q824— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 28, 2019
Walter was arrested Tuesday on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, harassment (offensive contact), interfering with public transportation, and harassment (sexual harassment).
Police said the charges stem from an incident that happened on Monday where Walter reportedly inappropriately touched a woman while on a MAX train.
Investigators obtained surveillance video from the MAX train and said it showed Walter making gestures consistent with the victim's account of the crimes.
Walter is a sex offender who's been in and out of jail over the years. He has been previously arrested in cases involving putting superglue in women's hair on TriMet buses in 2010, touching himself while fondling women's hair on TriMet buses in 2013 and cutting a woman's hair in a Dollar Tree store in Oregon City in 2014.
After Tuesday's arrest, TriMet issued a 90-day exclusion to Walter. TriMet is also considering issuing a permanent ban.
Even if Walter is able to pay the $900 down and is let out jail, he is still banned from using @trimet for at least 90 days. The agency says they will use that time to review the legalities of a possible longer ban - including one that would be permanent.— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 28, 2019
