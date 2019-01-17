PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County Jury has convicted a man on 23 counts of various sex crimes involving a 15-year-old girl.
Anthony Curry, 54, was convicted Thursday on charges including compelling prostitution, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office stated evidence presented at trial proved Curry first approached the victim in July 2014 while she waited at a TriMet bus stop, convinced her to get in his car and brought her to his home where he had clothes for her, as well as alcohol and marijuana.
The defendant immediately started grooming the teen for sex trafficking, according to evidence presented at trial by prosecutors.
Investigators said Curry took multiple illicit photos of the girl, with the first photo dated July 19, 2014, and posted them online for solicitation purposes.
The victim testified that Curry gave her a fake ID so they could get into clubs, where Curry would drop her off to dance with adult women and then pick her up “with his hand out waiting for that money,” said Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney J.R. Ujifusa during closing arguments.
Curry was acquitted by the jury on one count of third-degree sodomy.
He is scheduled to be sentenced March 14.
Curry was previously convicted in 2015 on seven counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and sentenced to life in prison under Oregon’s three strikes law for sex offenders.
This case was litigated by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Team, which includes two attorneys, an investigator and a victim advocate.
Anyone who is a victim of sex trafficking is asked to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
