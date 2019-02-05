MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison following a sex abuse investigation.
Bryan William Lewis pleaded no contest in December 2018 to four counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Lewis was sentenced in Multnomah County Court on Monday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said the investigation began in November 2017. The family of the 9-year-old victim reached out to Portland police after they noticed the child "exhibiting abnormal behavior" and asked her if anyone had inappropriately touched her.
After the victim disclosed what happened, she was taken to CARES Northwest for an examination and forensic interview, according to the district attorney's office.
During an investigation, detectives determined Lewis was the person responsible for the unlawful sexual contact with the victim. The district attorney's office said Lewis is not related to the victim, but he used to babysit her.
Detectives learned that Lewis had threatened to tell the victim's family that she was misbehaving if she told them about the sexual abuse, according to the district attorney's office.
Lewis' phone was seized when he was arrested, and detectives found numerous files on the phone that contained child pornography that appeared to have been downloaded from the internet.
“This sexual abuse had an enormous impact on this child,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Todd Jackson, who prosecuted this case, said after sentencing. “The victim continues to have nightmares and will endure lasting emotional trauma because of Bryan Lewis. Children should never have to go through something like this. The victim in this case was very courageous throughout this investigation, as she testified before the grand jury, and faced the prospect of a public trial in which she would have to describe the terrible things that the defendant did to her.”
