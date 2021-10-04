PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – As temperatures drop and the days become wetter, Multnomah County is giving many families a way to prepare their houses for the upcoming winter for free.
A household must be at or below the federal poverty line to qualify. For a family of four, that's an annual income of about $52,000.
The county will send in a specialist to audit and see what needs to be replaced or added if you qualify. That could include insulating attics, repairing heating systems, and replacing windows.
The program organizers say a weatherized home could bring the cost of utilities down as much as 40 percent.
"If you're a senior on a fixed income may be just on social security, maybe that's the difference between eating and buying prescription medicine," Gary Walsworth of the Multnomah County Weatherization Program said. "Maybe for someone else, it makes it easier to pay their rent and stay in their home."
He said the county hopes people take advantage of this program because everything is free.
Applications for this program opened Sunday, Oct. 10. To apply for the program visit www.multco.us/dchs/weatherization or call (503)-988-7423.