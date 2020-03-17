MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - There is now a moratorium on evictions in Multnomah County because of the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Ted Wheeler, Commissioner Debra Kafoury and Tri-County's leading health officer Jennifer Vines gave a briefing Tuesday on what they are trying to do to keep citizens safe, healthy and financially solvent.
Stemming the pandemic means being able to test for COVID-19. It also means being able to protect health care workers and the sick with protective gear that is in short supply.
"We anticipate that the way we are using them now at our current burn rate, that supplies may be depleted in approximately two weeks," said Vines.
With two known cases and one death in Multnomah County, officials say we're just at the beginning of the pandemic. They know it's spreading but since they don't have the supplies to test for it, they can't get a good hold on it.
While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mayor Wheeler and Commissioner Kafoury announced a residential eviction moratorium.
"For people who are losing their wages because of COVID-19 and find themselves unable to pay rent, we want you to be able to stay in your home," said Kafoury.
Renters will be given six months after the emergency is over to pay back the rent.
Mayor Wheeler announced he would be working with bankers to try to help landlords who may have mortgage payments.
Also announced Tuesday - public buildings and other spaces will be used for more shelter beds for the homeless. There will also be shelter beds available for those ill with COVID-19.
"Nobody in this community is alone. You're not alone," said Wheeler.
Wheeler says the city is trying to understand and mitigate problems as soon as they happen. He says he formed a task force to help workers, small businesses and commercial interests.
But Wheeler also admitted things are changing on a day-to-day basis. Leaders are asking people to make sacrifices - don't require struggling customers to pay some bills right now.
(2) comments
Somehow or another, I just don't have a lot of confidence in Ted the Child.
Washington County to please???
