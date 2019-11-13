MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County officials met with community partners Wednesday to announce how they plan to keep the homeless community safe this winter.
The coldest nights of the year are still to come, but donations like hats, gloves and coats are needed right now.
During a meeting at Imago Dei Church in southeast Portland, county officials say they need to get this gear out to people who live on the streets before the harsh cold hits.
"Personally, I remember about 12 years ago first time I responded to someone who literally had frozen to death, and that image is still something that haunts me today," said Tremaine Clayton with Portland Fire & Rescue.
County officials said they need the public's help to make sure everyone stays safe during severe weather.
"The question I'm asked the most is, 'What can I do to help?' And to be honest, sometimes it can be hard to answer. But at this time of year, your help can mean the difference between life and death for people who are living outside," said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury.
Kafoury says the answer to the question is quite simple - donate winter gear and look out for those who are living out on the streets.
Anyone who sees someone in need of a warm place to stay on a severe weather night can call 211, which can help provide someone a ride to a shelter.
The county says on the worst nights, they will have close to 2,000 beds and they won't turn anyone away from shelters.
Volunteers are needed for those shelters.
Anyone interested in donating winter gear or signing up to help, please visit 211info.org.
