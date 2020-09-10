PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland/Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services is opening additional shelter capacity due to dangerous air quality across the region.
The extra shelter capacity opens for people experiencing homelessness starting Thursday night. Homeless Services says outreach teams will find and assess community members without shelter who are the most vulnerable to adverse health effects, similar to efforts during cold weather nights.
Outreach teams will work with those community members to refer them to shelter capacity, arrange transportation, or offer other services as needed, according to Homeless Services.
This additional shelter capacity will be available throughout the duration of this air event and will be open 24 hours.
The Joint Office has also received 40,000 additional KN95 masks at its downtown outreach supply distribution center, along with other supplies, for outreach workers to distribute in their work throughout Multnomah County.
People who need shelter or know of someone who needs shelter can call 211 to see if there is space available and to arrange transportation.
There may be a wait time for callers, as there is high demand right now, according to officials.
An air quality advisory has been issued for all of Oregon and southwest Washington due to the wildfires burning throughout the region. The advisory was issued Thursday by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Lane Regional Air Protection Agency and the Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency.
For the latest updates on the ongoing wildfire emergency and Multnomah County’s response, go to multco.us/fires2020.
