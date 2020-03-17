MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - As part of Multnomah County's new order to protect tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels will not be allowed to turn away people whose rooms are paid for by the county or its contractors.
The announcement, which was made Tuesday morning by Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, was part of a broad attempt to ensure housing security for vulnerable people during the health crisis.
Along with a moratorium on evictions, Kafoury said the county will partner with other agencies to open hundreds of new shelter beds that will allow for social distancing guidelines to be followed.
The county last week approved motel vouchers for people who are housing insecure and deemed to be most at risk.
"To make sure that nobody is turned away, I’m taking action to ensure that motels and hotels are prohibited from refusing occupancy to anyone from our shelters whose stay we will pay for," Kafoury said.
Jason Brandt, president & CEO of Oregon Restaurants & Lodging Association, said the organization has committed to doing outreach to the hotel community to see if there are specific hotels interested in partnering with the county.
"It's of the utmost importance that we work with our government officials as partners in every instance. Open lines of communication are paramount to making sure we execute on multiple fronts in the face of the current crisis," Brandt said.
