MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A church pastor convicted of sexually assaulting a child in the 1990s was sentenced on Friday to more than 13 years in prison, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Michael Sperou, 69, will also have to register as a sex offender and pay a $70,000 fine to the victim, who was under 12 years old when Sperou sexually assaulted her, according to the attorney’s office.
Sperou was convicted last week on two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration after the attorney’s office said he assaulted the girl on two separate occasions between 1991 and 1996. In 2015, Sperou was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in the case, but the Oregon Supreme Court reversed the ruling in June 2019 and remanded the case back to the Multnomah County Circuit Court.
In court, two women testified that Sperou had also sexually assaulted them while they were children at his church, which was initially known as the Southeast Bible Church, but later became known as the North Clackamas Bible Community. Due to the statute of limitations, the state was barred from prosecuting Sperou for those criminal offenses.
According to the attorney’s office, the state during trial presented evidence that Sperou had a sexual interest in children, had allowed minors to spend time with him in his bed, had provided alcohol to minors, that he abused alcohol, that he emotionally and financially manipulated church members, and that he controlled nearly every aspect of his church members’ lives, including how they raised their kids.
Sperou will be on post-prison supervision for approximately 12 years after he is released from prison.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
