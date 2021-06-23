Multnomah Co. plans to open cooling shelters, urges people to check in on vulnerable neighbors

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - As we prepare for a stretch of potentially record-breaking heat, Multnomah County health officials are opening three cooling centers around Portland beginning Friday, through at least Monday. They will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Here is a link to more information about where they are.
The county’s health officer, Dr. Jennifer Vines, is urging people to make a plan ahead of the heat wave. That doesn’t just look like heading straight to the water or finding a place to stay cool — it’s also about checking in on vulnerable neighbors.
“We recognize that this level of heat for this amount of time, so at least three days, and this early in the season before our bodies have had a chance to kind of get used to hot weather, those all really pose a risk to people in our community,” said Vines.
The people Vines said they’re worried about may be older, take medications, and live alone without air conditioning. Children and pets are also at risk because they’re dependent on someone else to stay hydrated and cool.
“Checking on neighbors, checking on family members, relatives, making sure that others you know have a plan and if you can open up some of your cool space of your own to others, that’s how we’re going to get through this weekend,” she said.
Another way to plan includes making sure you have food and fluids ready to go. You don’t want to be firing up the oven or stove in the heat. If you’re headed to the water, remember to find some shade.
“Generally, you want to hydrate yourself well with things like water, electrolyte drinks are a good idea if you’re really heavily sweating. And you don’t want to be drinking alcohol, you want to minimize caffeine, those are drinks that can dehydrate you and also...mask some of the early symptoms of heat stroke, heat illness, and then finally, can pose a risk around water,” said Vines.
Some of the signs of heat illness you’ll want to watch for in yourself and others are feeling thirsty, queasy, dizzy, and having a headache. Vines said heat stroke can look like intoxication, and you shouldn’t assume someone is impaired. They could need your help.
A last important reminder: Do not leave kids or pets inside your car, even with the windows cracked.
