Multnomah Co. processes record number of registrations on last day to register to vote

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday was the last day for Oregonians to register to vote for the November General Election.
County elections workers tell FOX 12 they’ve seen a big spike in voter registrations over the last couple of months, and that’s normal before a presidential election. They want to let people know that it is still not too late to register to vote.
Those registering by mail must send in their registration postmarked by Tuesday, but it might be hard to do that now their nearest post office is closed.
They can also go to Multnomah County Elections Office in-person to register; they’ll be open until 7 p.m. at their locations in Portland and Gresham.
People can also register online until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.
Multnomah County Director of Elections Tim Scott told FOX 12 that so far, they’ve tallied 560,000 new voter registrations and counting.
“What we are seeing is a very high level of engagement,” Scott said. “We looked back at September, and we processed 42,000 transactions in September, and that’s much higher than a normal month, obviously. People are interested people want to get registered; they want to get their ballot.”
Some other important dates
ballots in Multnomah County will start going out tomorrow.
October 27 is the last day to safely return your ballot by mail.
Election day is November 3.
Scott also emphasized that Oregon’s vote by mail system is safe – it’s been in place for 20 years with fraud rates under a tenth of one percent and many safeguards in place to ensure security.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
People can do what they want, but I never mail in my completed ballot. I always drive it to the nearest official drop box. That way I'm not putting my ballot in the hands of the US Post Office who, even though it might be rare, might somehow mess it up ("lose" it, mangle it, whatever). I also strongly suggest going on-line and signing up for "Ballot Tracking" so you receive an E-mail when they actually receive your ballot at the Elections Office. That way, you know that your vote doesn't just go into some large black hole in the universe somewhere, and is never counted...
