MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - There are now more than 1.7 million Oregonians who are fully vaccinated but there is still a small population who hasn't gotten their first dose yet.
One of the people in that population is 69-year-old Peter Renault. He's been homebound for about two years now.
"I have a disability. I'm recovering from an event where I was left not able to walk very well. I can walk but I tire very, very easily, and hills are an impossibility," he said.
When he became eligible back at the end of March, he was eager to get in line to get his shot. However, getting to a vaccine site was impossible and his caregiver isn't qualified to vaccinate him.
"The main problem was getting me out of my home and to a shot," Renault said.
With no immediate family, he began the process of trying to find a way to get his doses administered at his home on his own.
"At that point in time I went through OHSU, Providence, the convention center, the airport, Multnomah County, and each time I would check in to see where I was in line in the process, I was asked to reregister or follow another chain of phone calls," Renault said.
Renault is one of hundreds of people Multnomah County Public Health said is homebound.
Since March, they say they've already vaccinated 1,400 people through their door-to-door vaccine work. They say more than 600 people have self-identified as homebound and in need of a COVID-19 vaccine since then.
"I know how frustrating it feels to make a phone call and expect help and not get it delivered," Renault said. "It's literally scary because it makes you feel, if you've gone through the process, that you'll eventually be left without anything and you'll be left behind.'
Multnomah County Public Health said they knew they'd need another approach to reach those people, so just last week they say they started a contract with AMR to get vaccines to those households. A spokesperson said that work begins this week and Renault is going to benefit from that. He gets his first shot Thursday.
"It means that it's going to be worth all the effort to get out of my house and get things accomplished for me and move along with therapy I need to go through," he said.
Multnomah County Public Health said if you're unable to leave your home or have other barriers preventing you from getting to a vaccine site, you can call their COVID Call Center at 503-988-8939.
