Multnomah Co. recognized for sexual assault kit backlog elimination program

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office was recognized Tuesday for its sexual assault kit backlog elimination program.
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. at a news conference announced the results from his office’s $38 million initiative to test Sexual Assault Evidence kits in states across the country, including Oregon.
Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill attended the conference and was selected to be a panel speaker to address sustainability and legislative reform on SAFE kit matters.
In 2018, Oregon became one of the first five states in the country to clear its backlog of SAFE kits.
In 2016, Oregon passed Melissa’s Law, which established an annual audit of untested SAFE kits. The law requires law enforcement to create guidelines for collecting and submitting kits for analysis.
DA Vance at the news conference Tuesday said Oregon, along with other states, are in the vanguard when it comes to testing every kit and standing with survivors.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in a report says between Sept. 2015 and Sept. 2018, 32 jurisdictions in 20 states received funding to test roughly 55,000 backlogged kits, which the office says will help solve crimes for decades to come.
