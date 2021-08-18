MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County officials released a report Wednesday morning with findings by the county on the deadly heat wave that challenged the Pacific Northwest in June.

During the heat dome between June 25 and 30, the county recorded temperatures across three consecutive days of 108, 112 and 116 degrees, breaking previous regional records.

The report said despite the historic large sheltering and outreach operation for a heat event, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s initial data indicated that 62 people succumbed to hyperthermia. The majority of those who died were older, white and living alone in apartment buildings.

Prior to June, Multnomah County recorded only two hyperthermia deaths since 2010, one each in 2016 and 2018. More people died from the heat wave in June in the county than died from heat in the entire state of Oregon in the past 20 years.

The county says they have taken several steps to enhance response to future heat wave events. Those steps include increasing the pool of potential cooling shelters, centers and spaces. Building more capacity to support cooling interventions. Developing strategies to help people stay safe in place.

In terms of communication, the county said they will also be taking new steps to inform residents when a new heat event is being forecast. Those steps include amplifying heat risk messaging. Enhancing outreach strategies and building capacity to communicate. Lastly the county says they will work on improving communications coordination with partners.

