MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County Public Health officials on Monday released a public data tool to help people follow along with data its experts have compiled on the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multnomah County says it will have two weekly briefings on the local coronavirus situation. The first was held on Monday. During Monday’s briefing, the county’s top public health officer said it’s too early to tell if social distancing measures are working.
Officials also revealed a new data tool that will allow people to track the spread of COVID-19 in the community, although the data might be slighting under-representative due to a slight delay in the collecting of case reports.
When asked about social distancing and measuring its effects, Lisa Ferguson, the county’s communicable disease manager, said analysis is being done at the state level. The county says it continues to monitor new positive tests and says in terms of how the virus is spreading, it’s typically through what’s considered prolonged contact.
In terms of prevention, the county says it’s focused right now on flattening the pandemic curve and preparing local health systems.
Health officers are considering more aggressive measures, like notifying anyone who may have come in contact with a person who tested positive.
Right now, they’re focusing primarily on those who have been in close contact.
