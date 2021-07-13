Multnomah Co. report shows most people who died during heat wave were older, lived alone

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Most of the people who died during June's excessive heat wave in Multnomah County lived alone and died alone, and most did not have a working air conditioner, according to a new preliminary report released by the county on Tuesday.
From June 25-28, a historic heat wave engulfed much of the Pacific Northwest, shattering temperature records. As of July 9, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office had identified 71 deaths in which the suspected cause of death was hyperthermia. Of those so far, the county says 54 have been formally ruled hyperthermia deaths.
A preliminary analysis released Tuesday morning by the Multnomah County's Public Health Division shows most of those who died were older and living alone, and nearly none had functioning air conditioning. The vast majority of those who died were white and male. The youngest was 48, and the oldest 97; the average age was 70.
The excessive heat wave, with temperatures reaching 116 degrees in Portland, was an event the county was not prepared for.
"It arrived decades before our best predictions for this kind of climate disruption should first appear," said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury.
The county had cooling centers ready to go and other shelters. Officials had dealt with previous heat waves but nothing like what the area saw in June when temperatures barely cooled down overnight.
From the first analysis, those who died lived all over the county. Most died in their own homes, though two people died in an assisted living facility and four people died in apartment buildings charged with caring for the most vulnerable. The report found two people have been identified as experiencing homelessness and were found in their vehicles.
"If these heat waves are something that are going to be more permanent, then having air conditioning, more ways of cooling people in summer months is going to be critically important," Kafoury said.
Officials fear that the area could see another excessive heat wave this summer. Emergency services is already putting together a to-do list, and one thing at the top of their list is more cooling centers.
"We can open up more locations closer to people that might need that support," said Chris Voss, Director of Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management.
While the county said it reached out to thousands of people, and families and neighbors checked on each other, it wasn't enough to prevent what the county has called a mass casualty event. County officials say they will learn from the grim outcome of June's heat wave and do better next time. One sad fact gleaned from the numbers is those who died alone.
"It's also the notion that social isolations is itself a risk for heat-related death," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Officer.
The county plans to put out another report in the next 30 days, outlining what it will do, when and if the area sees excessive temperatures again.
