MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County Elections Office says it’s never seen this large of a number of early voting turnout.
Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott tells FOX 12 that the county could hit 80 percent voter turnout by the end of Monday.
To give some perspective Scott says the county's total turnout in 2016 was 80 percent. We could hit that number a full 24 hours before Election Day.
Scott says as of Saturday, the county's had 385 thousand ballots returned and he says most of those have likely already been processed and counted.
He says Oregon has an advantage over many states because election officials in Oregon can count ballots seven days before Election Day.
Scott wants to remind voters to stay local and use your closest drop box instead of coming to the elections office.
"People who are here or at our voting center in Gresham need to be here in the next couple days because there isn't any other option. We can't mal them a replacement ballot so they have to come here," Tim Scott, Multnomah County Elections Director, said. "We want to make sure that the little bit of space that we have due to COVID restrictions we can prioritize for folks who really need to be here."
Ballots need to be in a dropbox no later than 8:00 p.m. on election night.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
