MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A registered sex offender is accused of sexually abusing a minor multiple times over three years, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
According to court documents, Kenneth Grochowski, 47, used force on at least on occasion.
He also allegedly obtained recordings of the minor in a display of sexually explicit conduct and engaged in online communications with the minor to solicit sexual contact. Court documents state the alleged conduct occurred between 2017 and 2020.
Grochowski faces 12 counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, three counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, one count of unlawful sexual penetration, one count of online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree, and one count of luring a minor.
No additional information was released.
