PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese has gone on record as endorsing support for Joe Biden for president.
Reese tweeted Monday, “It’s an honor for me to ACTUALLY endorse” Biden and Kamala Harris.
“They are strong ethical leaders our country needs,” Reese said.
Reese acknowledged receiving new followers on Twitter after “fact-checking President Trump in real time during the first debate.”
During that debate, Trump said he had the support of the sheriff of Portland. Reese posted a reply on Twitter that night, saying, “I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him.”
Reese then told FOX 12 that Trump’s statement was “a total fabrication” and it makes “my job a hell of a lot harder.”
"I represent everybody, all political persuasions, but I certainly do not support this president, have never supported this president," Reese told FOX 12 last month.
The protests and riots in Portland were a talking point during the debate, and have been for Trump during press conferences and on Twitter, as well.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office previously told FOX 12 that Sheriff Craig Roberts had not made any national endorsements, while the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Pat Garrett did not intend to make any national endorsements.
“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is a nonpartisan office and is focused on serving the Washington County community,” according to a statement last month.
Reese has more than 19,000 followers on Twitter. His initial tweet after the first debate has been retweeted and quote-tweeted around 300,000 times, and liked 1 million times.
(2) comments
Good Lord, he knows liberals are in charge of Portland right? And he wants these same liberals to control the entire US? He is OK putting his officers at risk during nightly riots? It's certainly not going to stop if Biden is elected, it will get worse
A radical liberal supports a radical liberal. When people wonder why people are being shot and killed every night thank left wing losers like Reese.
