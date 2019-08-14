CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a hash oil lab caused a fire in the Corbett area Friday morning.
At around 9:34 a.m., Corbett Fire District 14 crews responded to the 43200 block of East Larch Mountain Road on the report of a fire.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a 30-by-80 foot barn heavily involved.
Bystanders reported a large explosion before crews arrived. Corbett Fire said there was another explosion after crews were on scene.
With help from Gresham Fire, the fire was contained within an hour.
An investigation discovered an illegal butane hash/honey oil (BHO) processing lab at the point of the fire origin.
Corbett Fire said there were indications that the lab was operating at the time of the fire and the occupant left the scene before crews arrived.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the sheriff's office at 503-988-4300.
