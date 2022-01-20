Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for robbery suspect who targeted elderly man

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Transit police with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect.
Police say the robbery took place at the East 122nd Avenue MAX Station on East Burnside around 1:00 p.m. on January 4.
Security footage shows the suspect attacking an elderly man who was in a wheelchair near the ticket kiosk. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet that had $1,000 in it.
The suspect is described as a Black man in his late teens or early twenties with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a “Cookies” brand hoodie.
If you recognize the suspect, please call transit police at 503-962-7566, and reference MCSO case number 22-415.