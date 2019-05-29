MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Amid the country's opioid crisis, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said it's taking a stand to help newly-released inmates.
Starting Saturday, corrections staff will be making naloxone available to those who want it.
Naloxone can block the effects of opioids.
They will receive a kit with two doses of vials and syringes.
“We’re trying to save lives,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “our goal in public safety is to support the rehabilitation of adults in custody. We believe in a continuum of care that connects people to resources.”
This comes after new data shows that those released from jail are 15 times more likely to die of an overdose in the first seven days after leaving jail.
The program is in partnership with Multnomah County Public Health which will be paying for this through "The Needle Exchange Program."
