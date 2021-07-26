MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County public health officials are recommending that everyone 5 years old and older (2 and older if it's tolerated) wear a mask indoors even if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Multnomah County joins several counties in Western Washington, Los Angeles County and San Francisco Bay Area counties, as well as the cities of Savannah, Ga., Long Beach, Calif., and Philadelphia in issuing similar advisories.
The county said they are updating their guidance due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases, increased social activities and the spread of the Delta variant among those not vaccinated against COVID-19.
"We have an opportunity to make a difference in our county's case rates right now. But if we don't act, we can expect an exponential rise in cases, especially in pockets with low vaccinations. This could lead to preventable hospitalizations and even death," said Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey. "Masking is a step we can all take right now to keep businesses open and move ahead with our plans for the school year. This is the thing that will make a difference."
County officials said they are concerned about the Delta variant, which is more contagious than other strains and can cause severe illness. In the United States, the Delta variant comprises more than 80 percent of new cases.
Public Health recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors when they don't know the vaccination status of others. Most people getting sick, going to the hospital and dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
(7) comments
get vaccinated
It’s not happening. Never again will wear mask. They do nothing, covid was a scam to start with 99.6 survival rate for a flu.
Elections have consequences and consequences change elections...remember that democrats
The people dying are age 65 and up. 99% of Oregonians already tested negative for the virus. Nobody cares anymore.
No.
I'm a little confused.
Do I have to wear a mask in my tent that is making the city a hovel?
If I am "housless" can I be maskless?
Since the Class 1 recall of the PCR test due to failure after full review, who's to really say this variant is on the rise. The PCR test failed to distinguish between covid-19, its variants and any other flu virus.
