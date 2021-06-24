Multnomah Co. will operate cooling centers 24 hours a day starting Friday

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County has expanded cooling center hours ahead of a possible record-breaking heat wave that will hit the Portland metro area this weekend.

The county's three cooling shelters will now be open 24 hours a day starting Friday afternoon. Multnomah County Library has also expanded hours at all five of its open branches so they can serve as cooling locations through the weekend.

"Heat is such a torment. It's hard on your body and it's hard on people emotionally," said Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. "Even just for a few hours in a cooling center can help people cope with the heat."

Dr. Vines told FOX 12 that health officials are concerned about people without air conditioning, people who take medications, and are older, as well as children and pets.

Multnomah County cooling centers open 24 hours, starting on Friday at 1 p.m.:

Oregon Convention Center: 960 NE 1st Ave.

Arbor Lodge Shelter: 1952 N Lombard St.

Sunrise Center: 18901 E Burnside St.

Multnomah County Library branches open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 25, through Monday, June 28:

Capitol Hill Library: 10723 SW Capitol Hwy

Gresham Library: 385 NW Miller Ave.

Kenton Library: 8226 N Denver Ave.

Holgate Library: 7905 SE Holgate Blvd.

Midland Library: 805 SE 122nd Ave.

Anyone who needs transportation to a cooling center should call 2-1-1. No one will be turned away. The county says TriMet — while still encouraging people to pay their fares whenever they can — will not turn away anyone looking to escape the heat if they don’t have money for their fare.