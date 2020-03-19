PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County and Oregon Metro officials are working on a plan to shelter people experiencing homelessness at the Oregon Convention Center.
The temporary shelter would be overseen by the City of Portland and Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services.
Officials are still working on finalizing details and negotiations.
“The sleeping arrangements and other services offered in the temporary space could help maintain shelter capacity in Multnomah County at a time when shelters need to space out their existing beds to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” according to officials.
The convention center hasn’t hosted events since March 12, when Gov. Kate Brown announced an executive order to ban gatherings of more than 250 people. She has since canceled all gatherings and events of more than 25 people.
Essential locations, including workplaces, grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores are exempt from the order.
