Multnomah County businesses enter 'lower risk': 50% capacity and midnight close

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County dropped to ‘lower risk’ Thursday, marking a significant moment in the pandemic. Businesses that have faced yo-yoing for the last year may have just seen the last of ‘high risk’ restrictions.
“It’s going to be huge for our staff, for everybody that works for us because we’re a night business,” said Shon Boulden, the owner of strip clubs Devil’s Point and Lucky Devil in Portland.
Aside from allowing restaurants and bars to increase capacity to 50%, they can also stay open until midnight. “About 10:30 at night is when, you know, everybody’s had a couple drinks, they’re ready to have a good time, and we have to make them leave,” said Boulden. Boulden said the extra hour is potentially the difference of thousands of dollars a month.
You may remember Boober Eats, the topless food delivery service launched at the start of the pandemic. Boulden Zoomed FOX 12 from Miami after just having accepted an award at the Adult Nightclub & Exotic Dancer Awards Show for club safety, his ability to pivot, and keep staff employed throughout the pandemic.
Meanwhile, at Hardstyle Strength, a kettlebell gym on Southeast Powell Blvd., owner Paris Bakkum said he’s finally going to be able to host the grand opening they never had. The facility opened two weeks before the state shut down in March 2020.
“These new restrictions getting rolled back are going to be great for us to be able to have people in here and celebrate what they’ve helped keep alive,” he said.
They’ll still offer Zoom classes and training, but Bakkum’s excited to welcome and grow with a neighborhood he hasn’t really gotten to know yet.
“I think it’s going to ease people’s minds a lot, really. They know that the threat isn’t as dangerous out there, you know, and us being a new facility, it’s going to allow people to go out and try a new place.”
Movie theaters and music venues can also host up to 50% capacity and stay open until midnight. Retail stores can allow up to 75% capacity.
