MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency on Thursday as the area gets ready for winter weather.
The county declaration goes into effect Friday and extends until January 3.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also declared a state of emergency that starts Friday and goes until December 31.
The National Weather Service is predicting snow and for temperatures to begin to drop as early as Christmas as well as increasing chances of snow into next week. Temperatures are expected to remain at or below freezing into the New Year.
The county, city and the Joint Office of Homeless Services will open severe winter weather shelters on Christmas Day at 3:00 p.m.
People can visit multco.us/cold for up-to-date information on shelter locations and hours. Anyone seeking shelter can dial 2-1-1 for the information on shelters and to request transportation to a shelter. TriMet will be fare-free for people who need to get to a warming shelter.
Volunteers are needed for shifts at the shelters. You can go to the Care for When it’s Cold Donations and Volunteering page for more information.