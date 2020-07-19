PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Multnomah County Commissioner said she was part of a group of protesters that were tear gassed by federal officers on Saturday night.
Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran said she and a group of health care workers had attended the demonstrations after getting off from their shift at the ER on Saturday.
She said their group joined the larger group that kept forming as the night went on.
It was peaceful and positive with a lot of good energy, according to Meieran.
She said some demonstrators were knocking down fences and trying to get into the federal building area but she didn’t see anything violent happening.
People were walking around and chanting when suddenly a federal officer threw a canister of tear gas without warning into the crowd, according to Meieran.
She said she got caught in the fumes and posted about it on Twitter saying in part “democracy is slipping away in front of our tear-gassed eyes."
Last night I was teargassed by a federal occupying force I SAW throw canisters of poison, without warning, into a nonviolent crowd, including elders, the vulnerable. We can’t wait for Nov to drive secret police from Pdx! Democracy is slipping away in front of our tear-gassed eyes pic.twitter.com/G4H3pPALpN— Sharon Meieran (@SMeieran) July 19, 2020
“I’m horrified by it. It’s almost like it still doesn’t compute what were they thinking how they could get away with doing that why were they doing that,” Meieran said. “Suddenly it does feel like this occupying force has come in that in any other world any other scenario you’d be watching this on tv and thinking this like a dictatorship they’re coming in and taking over. This is taking away our authority our autonomy our residents civil rights and it’s not ok.”
Meieran returned on Sunday with goggles and a respirator. She says she feels she needs to be here to speak out when and where she can.
