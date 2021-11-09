PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to spend millions in surplus money from the business income tax.
The lion’s share of that money is slated to go to homeless shelters and services.
This meeting also happened to be the first in-person board meeting since 2020 since the COVID-19 pandemic forced board meetings to go virtual. Starting Tuesday, the meetings are actually hybrid -- both in person and online and fittingly right out of the gate, the board dealt with how to deal with the emergency situation caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic: the huge increase in the houseless living on the streets.
“Helping people get off the streets and into housing, hygiene and behavioral health services -- really all the things the community is demanding right now for us,” said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. “One of the most important takeaways from today is that the city and the county are working very closely together to ensure that the unexpected and unanticipated revenues are put to work immediately to address the multiple crisis that are occurring in our community.”
The chair and Portland’s mayor have agreed to spend $38 million in these one-time funds to help the homeless. the money split 50-50 between the city and the county.
The vote was unanimous to use the one-time funds, although at least one commissioner believes there needs to be more discussion on how to spend the money. Still, most of the money is slated for homeless services and the county has about another $10 to 11 million it can spend on other needs.