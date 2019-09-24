PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County commissioners have asked the health department to submit a proposal to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products countywide.
The county Board of Health, led by commissioners, released the declaration Tuesday, citing an urgency to protect youth from addiction to nicotine and health-related illnesses from vaping.
Portland vape shops told FOX 12 they strongly oppose the ban and believe it won’t help protect children from access.
“They’re going to get it somewhere,” said Sheila LaPlante, a manager at Vape Lounge at Tobacco Land. “They’re going to get it off the street.”
“I think it’s more up to the parents to know what their children are doing,” LaPlante added.
According to LaPlante, more than 50 percent of sales in the store’s vape section are flavored “juice” for e-cigarettes.
“I have a massive amount of customers that are over 40 that vape flavored e-liquid and if that flavored e-liquid goes away, they will in fact go back to cigarettes,” LaPlante said, noting she was a smoker for 50 years but switched to vaping six years ago.
“I feel healthier,” LaPlante said.
But the cloud hanging over the industry brings tough critics and worrisome data.
County leaders cite national studies of the dangers and reports of illnesses and several deaths related to vaping. One person died in Oregon.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, both nicotine and marijuana vaping products have been involved in deaths and illness, but no single additive has been distinguished as a direct source of sickness.
A Multnomah County report said “youth vaping is increasing at an alarming rate” and highlighted a local survey showing the 11th grade respondents reported a more than 300 percent increase in e-cigarette usage from 2013 to 2015.
A Portland State University professor is studying the health risks associated with vaping.
“We really do not know hardly anything about the inhalation effects and that’s a big problem,” said organic chemistry professor Robert Strongin. “We’ve been focusing on what toxins might form or what byproducts might form during the vaping process – what chemical reactions the actual ingredients might undergo.”
“Sometimes there’s metal that leeches from the devices themselves,” Strongin said.
Strongin said it’s fair to assume vaping is probably safer than smoking traditional cigarettes, but he doesn’t think the general public understands that many vaping liquids have not only large quantities of nicotine, but also other additives – such as flavoring – that despite being safe for eating, aren’t meant for the lungs.
“It’s totally different story when you’re inhaling these things and they haven’t been studied,” Strongin said. “Our lungs were made to inhale fresh air, not 250 hits a day of propylene glycol glycerol with and without nicotine.”
It’s unclear when the health department is expected to submit the flavored tobacco ban to county commissioners.
The county is also calling on Oregon and the federal government to ban the products.
The FDA has also proposed to put forth a ban on e-cigarette flavorings.
