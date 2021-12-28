PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County said one person died of hypothermia during the recent cold snap.

Outreach teams help homeless during severe weather PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – In the cold weather, outreach teams are working hard to help people living on the streets.

The county said the medical examiner’s office confirmed the person died of hypothermia, or extreme cold, on Dec. 25. The person was housed, but was found outdoors.

The county said you can lose heat fast when exposed to cold temperatures and it might be possible not to realize it. When a person’s body temperature drops, they may be unable to think clearly or move well. Symptoms of hypothermia can be similar to impairment from drugs or alcohol.

The county recommends using one if its cold weather shelters if you need a place to stay warm.

There are no other hypothermia cases pending in the county.