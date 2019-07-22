(KPTV) - A 30-year-old man is facing numerous child sex abuse charges following an investigation, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Ryan Riewer was arraigned Monday on five counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, seven counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, and five counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
Court documents show the investigation began in March 2018 when law enforcement received a cyber tip from Google that reported a user, later identified as Riewer, was uploading child pornography.
According to court documents, Riewer's Google account showed he was communicating online in August 2017 with a then 12-year-old girl who lived in Jackson, Tennessee.
Riewer sent the 12-year-old girl sexually explicit photos of himself, and then "compelled and induced" the girl to send him naked and sexual pictures of herself, according to court documents.
Court documents also state that Riewer sent sexually explicit images of children to other people online. He also duplicated several thousands of child pornography pictures and videos.
The investigation also revealed that Riewer was communicating online with a 16-year-old girl from Washington and "compelled and induced" her into sending him a sexually suggestive photo, according to court documents.
Court documents state that evidence showed that on at least four occasions Riewer had attempted to obtain sexually explicit photos of children from children themselves by offering money or gift cards.
Riewer was arrested on July 11 by the Gresham Police Department in the 8600 block of Southeast Causey Avenue in Clackamas.
Police executed a search warrant at Riewer's home and seized numerous electronic devices.
Riewer is due back in court on August 3.
