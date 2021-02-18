PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt filed 26 cases related to gun violence in the first 18 days of February.
The DA’s office released information about the large number of gun violence-related cases Thursday. Two of the 26 cases are related to homicide investigations.
Schmidt released a statement Thursday saying, ““Like prosecutors across the country, I am surging our resources in the district attorney’s office in response to the escalating gun violence occurring in our community. This is the most pressing public safety issue we face right now. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to stopping the violence by contributing our expertise to criminal investigations and prosecutions and prioritizing community-based interventions that will disrupt the factors leading to increased gun violence.”
