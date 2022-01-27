MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to prison following a child sexual abuse investigation in Multnomah County, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Kyle Shinn pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, solicitation to commit using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, and tampering with a witness. He was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison.

The district attorney's office said Shinn abused the victim when she was 6 years old in the summer of 2018. The victim's parents contacted authorities after she disclosed the abuse.

Shinn left the state after he was indicted. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Creswell City, Iowa in April of 2019. He has been in the Multnomah County Jail since.

"The victim, in this case, is now 9-years-old and has demonstrated incredible bravery as we’ve fought for justice for three and a half years. I am hopeful that today’s outcome helps her and her family move forward with their lives," Deputy District Attorney Melissa Marrero, the lead prosecutor on the case said.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 12 in 2019, Shinn has a criminal history that goes back over a decade and is across three states, including convictions of DUII and strangulation (domestic violence) in Oregon.