Multnomah County DA releases online dashboard related to Portland protest cases

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office released an online dashboard showing information about Portland protest cases.
District Attorney Mike Schmidt reported Wednesday that the dashboard analyzes protest-related cases referred to his office by law enforcement for review and possible prosecution.
The “Mass Demonstration/Protest Case Dashboard” is on the district attorney’s website under the “Case Information” section. The information includes the number of cases referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office by law enforcement, as well as a summary of the cases after being received, to include whether cases were filed and the subsequent status, whether cases were rejected and for what reason, the types of general crimes, whether issued cases were felonies or misdemeanors and demographic information on all cases.
The demographic information includes race, age and gender from law enforcement reports. Juvenile data is not included.
In summary, as of Wednesday and since May 29, the district attorney’s office reported:
- 974 demonstration-related cases have been referred to MCDA
- 182 of those cases are pending review
- 95 felony cases have been issued
- 33 misdemeanor cases have been issued
- 543 cases have been rejected in the interest of justice
- 44 cases have been rejected due to insufficient evidence
- 12 cases have been rejected due to a legal impediment
- 67 cases have been rejected pending investigative follow up from law enforcement. These cases can be resubmitted to the district attorney’s office for prosecutorial review once law enforcement completes its follow up.
Schmidt said, “Transparency in the work we do is a keystone to my administration.”
“Moving this data online for the community to easily use will have a significant impact on understanding cases that arise from mass demonstrations. I promised during my campaign that I take a smarter approach to justice. That work continues with the launch of this dashboard. I am committed to launching future dashboards and other public facing programs that will support data-driven and transparent decision making,” said Schmidt.
The district attorney’s office noted that referred case and arrest data are not interchangeable terms. Therefore, this data should not be used to represent the number of arrests made by local or state law enforcement during mass demonstrations. Arrest data must be obtained by contacting the individual law enforcement agency.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is providing information on the methodology and definitions on its dashboard website, and strongly encourages individuals using the dashboard to carefully read that section.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Over 500 catch and release. Detain that number, the rioting will stop.
Well, this is just the “Mass Demonstration/Protest Case Dashboard”. I want to see the Mass Riot Case Dashboard.
