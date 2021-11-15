Multnomah County DA's Office adds more prosecutors to help with gun violence, homicide cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is adding more prosecutors to help keep up with the rising number of gun violence cases, especially homicides.
Multnomah County is spending $1 million to add four prosecutors and two investigators to the district attorney’s office.
It’s an investment they say will help with the urgent need to make progress on, and resolve, gun violence and homicide cases.
DA Mike Schmidt first spoke about the plan to add to their team in September: "This investment means more hours spent interviewing witnesses, analyzing evidence and facts, supporting victims and prosecuting cases," he said.
A prosecutor goes to every homicide case; this year there have been more than 70 in Portland and more than a thousand shootings.
"By the time we arrive on scene the bullet casings are already on the ground and another member of our community has tragically lost their lives."
When law enforcement agencies submit one of those cases for review, the assigned attorney can issue or reject some or all of those charges.
Data online breaks down the number of cases issued involving gun violence over the past 3 years:
In 2019, 116 cases.
In 2020, 130.
And so far in 2021, 163.
Those numbers don’t include unsolved shootings, cases still under police investigation or cases rejected by the DA’s office.
And it can take a lot of time for prosecutors to review them and make a plan.
A spokesperson for the DA's office tells us caseloads are almost double what they used to be, plus courts are still backed up from the pandemic, with fewer trials and less opportunity to resolve those cases.
So we’re told adding more prosecutors will make a big dent in the workload and hopefully help victims’ families get justice sooner.
Those four new prosecutors will start full-time by early next month.
And they’re still looking for those two new investigators.