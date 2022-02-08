Multnomah County DA's office launches bias crimes dashboard, more than 200 victims in a few years

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A new dashboard from the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office paints a disturbing picture. From July 2019 through December 2021, there have been 202 victims of bias crimes in Multnomah County.

The Bias Crimes Dashboard shows who is affected and where these crimes happened.

"For a lot of communities, it proves what we already know. I also know for every crime that is reported, there are many crimes that go unreported," Executive Director of Basic Rights Oregon, Nancy Haque, said. "We know this could potentially be the tip of the iceberg."

In that nearly two-and-a-half-year stretch, the dashboard shows 82% of cases were based on race, 25% were based on national origin and 17% were based on someone's sexual orientation. The numbers don't add up to 100% because the district attorney's office said some crimes involve more than one type of bias.

"I think about the intersections that we as QTPOC, or queer and trans people of color, really live in and how those are vulnerable identities when you look at reports like this," Haque said. "Especially looking at race, it's pretty upsetting looking at the data."

A map on the dashboard shows just how widespread the crime is, but the 97209 zip code saw the most cases, with 11 reported there.

Haque said making this data accessible is an important tool for the community to understand who's at risk for these crimes and how you can help.

"We only heard word of mouth; we didn't have access to numbers. So, I think it's important for us, to be able to tell the story of what happens to our community, we need this kind of information," she said. "For people who aren't being victimized by these crimes, think about how are you helping stop the crimes if you see them happening? How are you saying something?"

If you think you've been a victim of a bias crime, Haque said you should report it. That can be done by reporting it to police, or you can call the Bias Response Hotline at 1-844-924-2427. You can also fill out a report online.