(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR) - Detectives with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office have recovered 337 firearms - including machine guns - from a Clackamas County home in what’s believed to be the largest weapons seizure in agency history.
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators searched a home on July 29 as part of a months-long drugs and firearms investigation. That’s where they found hundreds of guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and high-capacity magazines, along with methamphetamine.
“The number of illegal guns in our communities is staggering and underscores the challenge we face as a community against gun violence,” Multnomah County Undersheriff Nicole Morrissey-O’Donnell said in a news release.
The same investigation also led detectives to search a separate home and a storage unit in Gresham in June. There, they found 1000 grams of methamphetamine, drug packaging material, more than $500 in cash, more than 500 pills of Fentanyl and 44 firearms, including two machine guns. They also seized more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition.
The machine guns, a Browning M19 and a U.S. Government 1919, both military-grade, were found in a hidden compartment. The Browning M19 was fully operational.
Lonnie Leroy Sahm, a 42-year-old man with previous felony convictions, has been indicted in connection with the investigation. Sahm is charged with 10 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, 1 count of unlawful possession of a machine gun and 1 count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. More charges are expected, and more arrests are possible, deputies said.
Other agencies involved in the sprawling probe include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Gresham Police Department, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Strategic Prosecution and Services Unit and Multnomah County’s Department of Community Justice Parole and Probation.
Most of the guns shown look like collectors' items. Any of them ever known to have been used in a crime? Other than drug merchanting of course. :)
This happened under Wheeler's regime. Google the 'Recall Wheeler' web site.... they tak donations for the signature gathering..... there you will findcool Recall bumper stickers, yard signs, even tie-dye Recall Wheeler t-shirts....
OMG, those rifles look like they're left over from the Revolutionary War! Black Powder muzzle loaders?? I doubt if any of them work. And that 'machine gun' looks awfully funky, probably hasn't been fired in 20 years, barrel is probably rusted out
Curious as to how many of these 337 firearms will wind up in someone's 'private' collection after the dust settles.
Good thing meth isn't illegal in Oregon, could of went bad for him.
